Michigan's women's march on immigration

A weekend of women's marches across the country also brought attention to immigration issues.
Here in Michigan, a woman displayed a tearful farewell as her husband was deported
The video went viral last week...gaining tons of support and feedback.
She spoke out about President Trump's immigration policy at Sunday's women's march that took place in front of the capitol in downtown Lansing.
Cindy Garcia's husband Jorge was deported to Mexico after living nearly 30 years in the U.S.
She says that the president's immigration policy has ripped her husband away from their American family.