LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's confidential student tip line, OK2SAY, received nearly 11,000 tips in the past year — the second-highest volume since the program launched in 2014, according to Michigan State Police.

WATCH BELOW: Michigan's OK2SAY tip line records second-highest volume in program history

Michigan's OK2SAY tip line records second-highest volume in program history

The platform allows students to report concerns about bullying, mental health struggles, and other issues by phone, text, email, or through a mobile app.

Program Specialist Peter Hoffman said the latest report showed students submitted tips related to mental health struggles and suicide threats, among other issues.

"We continue to see a lot of tips regarding drug use and unfortunately sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and sexual exploitation," Hoffman said.

Michigan State Police reported that 57 students were hospitalized following life-saving interventions tied to tips received through the platform. Officials said 41 weapon-related incidents were resolved before anyone was hurt, and more than 220 drug seizures were made on school grounds.

Program Administrator Mary Gager Drew said the goal of OK2SAY is to "Prevent small things from turning into big things, and getting kids the help they need before situations turn tragic."

Mason resident Gavin Prelesnik, who said classmates used the platform during his time in school, said he supports students having access to confidential resources.

"They can get the resources they need without feeling put out," Prelesnik said.

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