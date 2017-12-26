Michigan's Independence Bridge to close for $1.45M repair

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan bridge is closing for three months to undergo repairs costing $1.45 million.

The Bay City Times reports that Independence Bridge in Bay City will close next month so crews can replace the bascule span deck grating, span stringers and sidewalks. The project is being funded through federal, state and local money.

Construction is expected to be completed at the end of March. Traffic will be diverted to Liberty Bridge during construction.

The project comes at a time when city officials are considering how to fund future repairs and maintenance to the city's movable bridges.

The Bay City Commission was scheduled to vote on a proposal this month that would've privatized the bridges, but the item was removed from the agenda after public outcry.