Michigan's 7th District Primary: Meet the Candidates

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan voters head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on August 4. Three Democrats are competing for their party's nomination in the 7th Congressional District
The democratic candidates include Bridget Brink, William Lawrence and Matt Maasdam.
The winner of the August 4 primary election advances to challenge Republican incumbent Tom Barrett in the November general election.
Watch the full one-on-one interviews with each candidate below.
WATCH BELOW: Meet Bridget Brink, Democratic Candidate for U.S. House 7th District:
WATCH BELOW: Meet William Lawrence, Democratic Candidate for U.S. House 7th District:
WATCH BELOW: Meet Matt Maasdam, Democratic Candidate for U.S. House 7th District:
WATCH BELOW: Meet Tom Barrett, Republican Incumbent for U.S. House 7th District:
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