New loan program available to medical providers of behavioral health services

LANSING, Mich. — The MI Kids Now Loan Repayment Program will be available to medical providers of behavioral health services in underserved areas.

The program is available to those who provide services to both children and adults. However, the priority will be in providing debt relief to those who serve children. The goal is to assist schools and employers in recruiting and retaining behavior health providers who will continue to show their commitment to creating long-term behavioral health infrastructure. It will provide participants up to $200,000 to repay their educational debt if they participate in the program for eight years.

The MI Kids Now Loan Repayment Program will be available to psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, counselors, therapists, and certified behavioral analysts. They must provide behavioral health services in clinical or public-school based systems within Health Professional Shortage Areas.

“Increasing access to behavioral health services for Michigan families and children is a top priority for MDHHS,” said Lindsay McLaughlin, acting director of the Bureau of Children’s Coordinated Health Policy and Supports. “Children need both physical and behavioral health services so that they have the best opportunity to grow up to be healthy and successful adults. Creating the MI Kids Now Repayment Program is one of the ways that MDHHS will address this important need.”

The application cycle will begin on July 18 and close on July 29. More information on the MI Kids Now Loan Repayment Program can be found on the program’s website.

