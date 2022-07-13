Ferris State adds Professional Esports Production degree

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University will add a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Esports Production during the Fall 2022 semester.

Varun Singireddy, chair of Professional Esports Production, partnered with interim director of Elearning Andrew Peterson and course pro and Esports coordinator Jonathon Eaton to develop the curriculum.

“With Ferris well established in Digital Animation and Game Design instruction, we can lean on that expertise to help our students learn the advanced elements for user interface design, media production and motion graphics. This is what clients want for their advertising, interactive content and other messages.

“We are purveyors of augmented reality, so the vast nature of the digital world means we can offer components desirable beyond just entertainment media such as simulations in healthcare, the military, architecture and more,” Singireddy said.

Esports 100 is the first program class Ferris will offer.

Ferris State University

Professional Esports Production will be in the new Center for Virtual Learning. The new building will also include Ferris’ Esports Arena, a component of the new-age, competitive realm.

“We plan to outfit the arena with the screens and hardware necessary to support 12 to 24 gamers in competitions for games such as Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League and more. As many as two competitions could be held simultaneously,” Singireddy added.

He said Esports is more than electronic entertainment for players. This new program aims to offer a degree to train professionals in the production aspects of Esports competitions, while providing support to professional gamers and content creators.

“Because the necessary equipment to present Esports events can be available easily in Southeast Asia, they have a very strong market in place. North America has a significantly strong esports population compared to Europe, and with all these countries capable of fielding Esports groups, the competitions are global in scope. To show what kind of money is involved in these competitions, $42 million in prizes are likely in The International, the 11th annual Dota 2 world championship, when it takes place this fall in Singapore. The game developers and digital distributors can offer viewers something magical,” Singireddy said.

