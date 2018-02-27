Michigan woman shot in face in drive-thru

Mostly Cloudy
Police are looking for the man they say shot a fast food employee in the face with a paintball gun.
It happened at a McDonald's in Dearborn Monday morning.
The employee says she was shot by a customer in the drive thru window because he was upset that the stores ice cream and frappe machines both were not working.
The shooter shot the woman and drove off.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery but hasn't decided if she will go back to work.
WARNING; images are graphic