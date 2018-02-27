Michigan woman sentenced to prison for adult son's slaying
9:27 AM, Feb 27, 2018
LAPEER, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the stabbing death of her adult son who had cerebral palsy has been sentenced to 10-20 years in prison.
Tamara Leonard apologized Monday in Lapeer County Circuit Court before being given her punishment and The Flint Journal reports she blew kisses to those in the courtroom afterward. The Lapeer County woman's second-degree murder plea was accepted in January.
Sheriff's officials say a 911 call was made in August 2016 from a woman who said she'd stabbed herself and someone else. Deputies found Tamara Leonard and 24-year-old Theron Leonard inside the home about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
Theron Leonard was rushed to a hospital, but later died. Tamara Leonard, who was her son's caregiver, recovered from her wounds.