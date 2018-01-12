Michigan waste plant seeks permission to treat dioxins

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A large hazardous waste treatment facility in Michigan is seeking approval to treat dioxins, some of the most toxic man-made chemicals.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing the request from US Ecology's Michigan Disposal Waste Treatment Plant in Van Buren Township. The department is accepting public comments on the proposal.

The company seeks to expand its hazardous waste storage and treatment capacities, conduct treatment outside of treatment tanks and add two new waste streams to treat dioxins and wastes with sulfides.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says dioxins are highly toxic and linked with cancer, reproductive and developmental problems. They can also damage the immune system and interfere with hormones.

Most dioxins are created as by-products of industrial processes and trash burning.