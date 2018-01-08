Michigan university contracts with state prison system

A Michigan university has contracted with the state Department of Corrections for three medical director positions.

Crain's Detroit Business reports that Wayne State University will provide the prison system with a chief medical officer, a chief psychiatrist and an assistant chief medical officer.

The physicians will work with Corizon Correctional Healthcare, the state's in-prison health care provider.

A university official says specialty physicians within the university's network will also be available for consultation.

Department spokesman Chris Gautz says the agency reached out to the university after having difficulty replacing several doctors who had retired or left.

Gautz says university medical, nursing, social work and pharmacy students will eventually be allowed to perform clinical rotations at some prison sites.

The department operates 30 prisons and 105 field offices.