Michigan to remove orange barrels from most road projects for Fourth of July weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that traffic restrictions will be removed on nearly 60% of road and bridge projects statewide to ease delays for Fourth of July holiday travelers.

MDOT PAUSE ON CONSTRUCTION

Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, July 6, 106 out of 179 MDOT projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

AAA estimates more than 2.6 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles or more from home this Fourth of July weekend.

Drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, including temporary shifts or shoulder closures, even where lane restrictions are lifted.

To find a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Fourth of July weekend, click here.

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