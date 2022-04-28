Michigan to launch six new services to expand electric vehicle adoption

LANSING, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced on Thursday that Michigan will launch six new services to expand electric vehicle adoption.

Six mobility companies will receive nearly $580,00 through the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform. Companies receiving the grants include Chargeway, eCAMION, ElectricFish, Fleet Lab, MoGo and Volta.

They'll use the money to start electric vehicle projects in several communities across the state.

One company, Fleet Lab will use $90,000 to help modernize transportation at three Michigan school districts including Allegan Area Integrated School District.

The money will help recruit, vet and train drivers to transport students in electric passenger vans.

“Whether we are supporting electric vehicle manufacturing, industry-leading research campuses, or training the talent of the future to adapt to this electrified landscape, we understand in Michigan the value of innovating in our current mobility ecosystems to support the needs of the future,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist II. “These grant recipients represent the next phase in our state’s evolution as a mobility leader and will undoubtedly help pave the way for our continued economic growth and success in this space.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer launched a program this year to lower the cost of electric vehicles by putting forward a $2,500 rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle and charging equipment to build on the $7,500 federal credit.

