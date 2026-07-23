LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. - Michigan’s teen unemployment rate has climbed from 13% in 2023 to about 17% this year, according to a statement from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

WATCH BELOW: Michigan teen unemployment rate rises as adult competition increases

Michigan teen unemployment rate rises as adult competition increases

State officials say the trend is not limited to Michigan. The national teen unemployment rate rose from 10.5% in early 2023 to more than 14% at the start of this year , according to the state.

Wayne Rourke, labor market information director, said in a press release that “there is high demand in many of the industries that typically hire teen workers.”

Shawn Sodman, owner of The Daily Scoop in Mason, said entry-level positions that once skewed toward teen workers have become more competitive.

“I think as minimum wage has gone up, I think we’re seeing a potential increase in more adults willing to do this type of work,” Sodman said.

Sodman said he has begun shifting his hiring toward adults, though he said he has not stopped hiring teens entirely.

“For me personally, I’m shifting a little more to adults, I am not by any means getting rid of the kids,” he said.

He attributed the trend to a combination of factors, including availability, experience, inflation and increases in minimum wage.

“There’s just less hours available, as they’re trying to make up for the difference in pay that is required,” Sodman said.

He added that the number of teens applying for jobs has remained steady.

Teens between the ages of 16 and 19 looking for work can find resources here .

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