Michigan teen sues Dick's Sporting Goods over new gun sale policy

A Michigan teenager is suing Dick's Sporting Goods over its new firearms policy. 18-year-old Tristin Fulton of Battle Creek claims the retailer violated his civil rights by refusing to sell him a gun.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of last month's high school shooting in Florida.

Michigan law allows anyone 18-years or older to purchase a firearm and the lawsuit claims employees at the Dick's Sporting Goods at the Oakland Mall in Troy refuse to sell Fulton a gun because of his age but Fulton's lawyer says that's a violation of Fulton's civil rights.

"Because Dick's corporate policy is not to sell to anyone under 21 years of age, even though Michigan law allows for anyone over 18 years or older to purchase a firearm, any type of firearm," says Fulton's attorney James Makowski.

"My client did it to see if he could do it, and apparently, Dick's decided to break the law," Makowski said.

The lawsuit is asking for damages more than $25,000, but Makowski said their main objective is to force Dick’s Sporting Goods to repeal the new policy.

The retailer has not commented on the lawsuit.