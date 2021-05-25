Michigan student places second in national contest

LANSING, Mich. — For the first time, a Michigan student has been named first runner-up in the 2021 National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest.

The Michigan State Police Missing Persons Coordination Unit announced on Tuesday that out of more than 800 submissions Emily Glassford placed second overall in the national contest.

The contest raises awareness for missing children. MSP says more than 900 children are currently reported missing in Michigan.

Glassford is a fifth-grader at Almont Elementary in Almont. She went on to compete nationally after being picked as the Michigan winner. MSP says more than 40 students entered the contest state-wide.

Other Michigan winners include Clover Nash from Almont Elementary who won second place. And Torey Robbins from Brown Elementary in Saint Joseph placed third.

