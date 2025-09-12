Michigan state senator receives bomb threat at home

State Sen. Jeremy Moss said he received a bomb threat targeting his home but authorities were able to investigate and determined he was not in immediate danger.

"Yesterday, I received a detailed and specific message threatening me at my home with a bomb," Moss said in a statement.

After contacting authorities, Moss said they assessed the situation and concluded he faced no immediate threat. The senator used the incident to address what he described as a troubling pattern of political violence nationwide.

"We must reject this as the norm in our politics, especially after recent acts of political violence have claimed lives in Minnesota and Utah," Moss said.

The Michigan Democrat emphasized the fundamental role of civil discourse in democratic society.

"Democracy relies on the freedom to speak, debate, and disagree without fear of violent retribution," Moss said.

Moss concluded his statement by calling on citizens to use democratic processes to address political tensions.

"Our voice and our vote are the most effective tools to end this toxicity in our politics," Moss said.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns about political violence as just yesterday, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist received a Bomb threat at his home as well, However, authorities cleared Gilchrist of the threat.

