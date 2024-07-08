Michigan State Police to inspect commercial vehicles for Operation Safe Driver Week

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Neighbors may see more state troopers on the roads this week for Operation Safe Driver Week.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is putting on Operation Safe Driver Week, an annual safety program.

This program allow motor carrier officers from Michigan State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) to conduct commercial vehicle inspections throughout the state.

Part of this initiative means an increase in traffic safety enforcement and deter unsafe driving behaviors by commercial drivers.

Officers will be looking out for violations that can cause accidents, such as speeding, following too closely, improper lane changes, reckless or careless driving, and texting/hand-held use of a phone while driving.

During inspections, drivers will be asked to show operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation.

