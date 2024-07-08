Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michigan State Police to inspect commercial vehicles for Operation Safe Driver Week

Trucks
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nati Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rigs belonging to Warner Enterprises sit on the Warner lot, west of Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, May 13, 2009. Werner Enterprises Inc., said it trimmed an additional 4 percent of its Omaha, Neb.-based fleet of over 8,000 trucks in the first quarter, as slow consumer spending and stalled manufacturing activity took its toll on truckers in the first three months of the year. Nearly all major trucking companies reported lower first-quarter revenue and falling profits as the recession continued and shipping demand slid.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Trucks
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 08, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Neighbors may see more state troopers on the roads this week for Operation Safe Driver Week.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is putting on Operation Safe Driver Week, an annual safety program.

This program allow motor carrier officers from Michigan State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) to conduct commercial vehicle inspections throughout the state.

Part of this initiative means an increase in traffic safety enforcement and deter unsafe driving behaviors by commercial drivers.

Officers will be looking out for violations that can cause accidents, such as speeding, following too closely, improper lane changes, reckless or careless driving, and texting/hand-held use of a phone while driving.

During inspections, drivers will be asked to show operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Programming Lineup