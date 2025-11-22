Michigan State Police respond to bomb threat at Senator Elissa Slotkin's home

Bomb threat against Sen. Slotkin

Michigan State Police responded to a bomb threat at Senator Elissa Slotkin's home on Friday.

MSP officers responded to the threat and searched the property, determining there was no credible threat. Senator Slotkin was not at home at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the senator responded in a post on X with a statement about the incident.

"Senator Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by Oakland County and Michigan State Police. U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible," the spokesperson said.

All this comes off the heels of yesterdays controversy when President Trump responed, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" to a video message from Michigan U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin and other lawmakers.

Check out the full story below.

Sen. Slotkin, others accuse Trump of death threats after video message to military members

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

