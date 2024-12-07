Michigan State Police launch new public crime data tool

LANSING, Mich. — A new online crime data dashboard is now available to the public.

The Michigan State Police launched the "Crime in Michigan Dashboard" in an effort to present public safety data in accessible and practical ways.

The dashboard shows data collected in the Michigan Incident Crime Report, and can be broken down by county, city, and year.

According to the data, Lansing saw a 13% decrease in murders in 2023, and nearly one-third of them (30.8%) came in November.

If you'd like to view the data for your neighborhood, you can do so here.

