Michigan State Police community program seeks faith leaders

FOX 47 News
12:11 PM, Jan 5, 2018

Michigan State Police are trying to help step up security at churches and places of worship in the wake of the deadly church shooting in Texas.

Michigan State Police officials are seeking leaders from all faiths for a program aimed at fostering trust and improving public safety.

The program being expanded by the state police is dubbed CAUTION and stands for "Community Action United Team In Our Neighborhood." Organizers say volunteers are designed to be a "quick response team for critical incidents" and a link between officers and residents.

Volunteers also receive training in areas including "ministering in a pluralistic environment" and "incident response and diffusing."

The department's Metro North Post in suburban Detroit issued a call this week for volunteers. CAUTION is recruiting religious leaders statewide after launching several years ago in Flint and then moving into other urban areas.

The program has been part of the "Secure Cities" effort to reduce violent crime.