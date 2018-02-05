Michigan State names interim athletic director

Michigan State University interim president John Engler has appointed Bill Beekman to serve as interim athletic director. Beekman is MSU's vice-president and secretary to the Board of Trustees. He served as acting president from Lou Anna K. Simon's resignation until Engler took over as interim president Monday morning.

Beekman takes over the athletic department following the retirement of Mark Hollis. Hollis stepped down on January 24, hours before ESPN published a report accusing Michigan State's athletic department of attempting to cover up sexual assaults.

Engler says MSU will conduct a nationwide search for its next athletic director and that no internal candidates will be considered. FOX 47 and fox47news.com will keep you updated on the search.