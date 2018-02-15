Michigan State makes staff changes after Nassar scandal

Michigan State University is reorganizing the leadership of campus health services after the Larry Nassar scandal.

President John Engler announced the hiring of Anthony Avellino as MSU HealthTeam chief medical officer. He also will be assistant provost for health, wellness and safety.

Norman Beauchamp Jr., dean of the College of Human Medicine, will be assistant vice president for health affairs. Engler says the appointments are part of an emphasis on helping students get better access to behavioral health services.

Beauchamp says "the need to restore hope" on campus "has not been greater."

Nassar was a campus sports doctor who molested girls and young women. He was sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes.