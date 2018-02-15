Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:35AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:00AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 16 at 11:49AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 8:07AM EST expiring February 15 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Michigan State makes staff changes after Nassar scandal
9:27 AM, Feb 15, 2018
Share Article
Michigan State University is reorganizing the leadership of campus health services after the Larry Nassar scandal.
President John Engler announced the hiring of Anthony Avellino as MSU HealthTeam chief medical officer. He also will be assistant provost for health, wellness and safety.
Norman Beauchamp Jr., dean of the College of Human Medicine, will be assistant vice president for health affairs. Engler says the appointments are part of an emphasis on helping students get better access to behavioral health services.
Beauchamp says "the need to restore hope" on campus "has not been greater."
Nassar was a campus sports doctor who molested girls and young women. He was sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes.