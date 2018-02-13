Michigan State hires investigative firm to look into sexual assault & harassment complaints

4:08 PM, Feb 13, 2018
Michigan State University has hired an investigative firm to help investigate sexual assault and harassment complaints. Kroll will work with MSU's Office of Institutional Equity as a third-party reviewer of cases that fall under the Title IX Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy.

The number of complaints filed rose 35% from the 2015-2016 school year to the 2016-2017 school year, leading to delays in processing them. MSU interim president John Engler says the current 80-day average investigative time per complaint is too long. The University expects hiring Kroll will reduce that time.