Michigan snow totals rise as storm moves across Great Lakes
3:26 PM, Feb 9, 2018
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (AP) - Many areas of southern Michigan have approached or exceeded a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow as part of a winter storm moving across the Great Lakes.
The National Weather Service reports as of early Friday afternoon, 9 inches (23 centimeters) had fallen in Berrien County's Bridgman along Lake Michigan in the southwestern part of the state. Nearby St. Joseph County has reported about 6-7 inches.
Detroit and Flint have recorded about five inches, and another few are expected as the storm stretches into Friday evening.
Meteorologist Sara Pampreen of the weather service's office in Oakland County's White Lake Township says it's a typical winter storm. Still, it might seem more substantial because of a few years of lower-than-average snowfalls.
This year, she says, "We're finally getting back into it."