Michigan SNAP recipients to receive partial benefits Saturday due to federal funding delays

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan residents who rely on SNAP benefits will receive only partial payments for November, with some recipients getting reduced benefits as early as Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is cutting SNAP benefits to about 50% for November due to limited federal funds from recent government funding issues, MDHHS announced Wednesday.

Recipients who normally receive benefits on the third, fifth or seventh of the month will get their partial payments Saturday. All other recipients will receive reduced benefits on their regular distribution dates.

For Joanna Wedding, who has relied on SNAP benefits for the past two years, the news brings mixed emotions.

"Anything is better than nothing. My heart leapt, and I was so grateful to hear this is happening," Wedding said.

Wedding became eligible for SNAP benefits after experiencing homelessness in 2023. She has been unable to work due to carpal tunnel syndrome, which makes everyday tasks difficult. She has turned to painting to help manage her pain.

"I was unhoused in 2023 and was able to receive benefits," Wedding said.

The challenges extend beyond just food assistance for Wedding, who describes navigating multiple hardships simultaneously.

"It's been difficult to try to navigate life, the unhousing, food insecurity, and everything going on in the world," Wedding said.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS, acknowledged the impact on Michigan families in a statement.

"We understand and share the disappointment many households feel about receiving only a portion of their November SNAP benefits. These benefits are a vital lifeline for many Michigan families, especially with the rising cost of food," Hertel said.

Despite the reduction, Wedding remains hopeful and emphasizes the importance of supporting community members in need.

"Help the humans that live here. We're all trying to do our best here, and a little bit of help is all that some require," Wedding said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

