Michigan SNAP recipients to receive full food benefits after state reverses federal request

Michigan SNAP recipients will receive their full food benefits this month after the state reversed course on a federal request to block payments.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has instructed its vendor to resume issuing complete payments to more than one million residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP recipients who normally receive benefits on the ninth of the month should see their full payment within 48 hours. All other recipients will get their benefits on their regular schedule.

The state's health director said the USDA had requested to block SNAP payments for Michigan residents. She called that request unfair and said it caused uncertainty and frustration for families who rely on food assistance.

Recipients can check MI Bridges for updates or contact their local health department office with questions.

