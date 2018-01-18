Michigan Senate votes to override Snyder's veto of tax cut

For the first time in Gov. Rick Snyder's tenure, a legislative chamber has voted to override one of his vetoes.

The Republican-led Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to support a tax cut for people who trade in their car for a new one. If the GOP-controlled House does the same, it would be just the fourth veto override in Michigan in the last 66 years.

In July, the Republican governor turned down legislation to accelerate the sales tax break. He cited "additional financial strain" for the state and said the bills conflicted with a previous compromise to phase in tax relief for buyers of cars and RVs.

But Senate Republicans and Democrats say the tax cut would put money in people's pockets and boost the auto industry.