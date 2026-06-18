LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats announced seven new bills Thursday aimed at setting restrictions for data centers across Michigan.

WATCH BELOW: Michigan Senate Democrats propose seven bills to regulate data centers

Michigan Senate Democrats propose seven bills to regulate data centers

The legislation comes after lawmakers said they heard concerns from constituents about data center growth in the state.

"All of us have heard from our constituents about data center growth here in the state of Michigan," said Sen. Kevin Hertel.

The bills address water use and energy rates, among other issues raised by residents.

"They address regulatory issues that are needed to ensure we have protections for our communities, our people, and our environment here in Michigan," said Sen. Rosemary Bayer.

The bills would require companies to prove their projects will not raise rates or reduce grid reliability.

House Speaker Matt Hall said Thursday morning he had not seen the bills yet but supports changes to current law to ensure data centers do not cost taxpayers.

"Every deal should have that. We need to be a lot more collaborative when they come into the communities too," Hall said.

Tim Minotas, legislative and political director of the Sierra Club Michigan Chapter, said the bills are a starting point.

"These bills begin the framework needed to protect residents, communities, and our natural resources," Minotas said.

He said the state needs clear rules before more projects move forward.

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