Michigan sees icy roads, crashes as freezing weather returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Icy roads are leading to crashes in parts of Michigan and some schools are being closed as freezing weather returns following a brief warmup earlier in the week.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are dropping from above freezing in the Lower Peninsula, causing earlier rain and snowmelt to freeze. The forecast calls for several inches of snow Friday and some rivers are at risk of causing flooding.

In western Michigan, The Grand Rapids Press reports emergency crews in Kent County responded to more than 30 crashes within a 90-minute period Friday morning. The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports multiple crashes in parts of mid-Michigan.

Schools in several counties closed Friday in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions. Some freeways in the Detroit area were reportedly icy as temperatures fell.