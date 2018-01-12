Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:09AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Ionia
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:09AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:54AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:40AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Michigan sees icy roads, crashes as freezing weather returns
10:18 AM, Jan 12, 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Icy roads are leading to crashes in parts of Michigan and some schools are being closed as freezing weather returns following a brief warmup earlier in the week.
The National Weather Service says temperatures are dropping from above freezing in the Lower Peninsula, causing earlier rain and snowmelt to freeze. The forecast calls for several inches of snow Friday and some rivers are at risk of causing flooding.
In western Michigan, The Grand Rapids Press reports emergency crews in Kent County responded to more than 30 crashes within a 90-minute period Friday morning. The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports multiple crashes in parts of mid-Michigan.
Schools in several counties closed Friday in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions. Some freeways in the Detroit area were reportedly icy as temperatures fell.