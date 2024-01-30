Michigan Secretary of State announces new grants to make driver's education more accessible to Michigan teens

Storyblocks A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson plans to put driver's education programs back into public schools. Two new grant programs announced yesterday plan to make driver's education more accessible to teens who are underrepresented. the first grant aims to cover the costs of the first two segments of Driver's education as well as road testing costs for teens. The second grant aims to provide aid to public schools to bring the driver's education back into the walls of public schools. This would include aiding in purchases for vehicles and instructors.

This increased support for school-based driver's instruction comes from statistics showing that a drop from 66% to 56% in eligible teens who have a driver's license in the state of Michigan. Secretary Benson believes the cost for a teenager to earn a driver's license through the private institution programs can cost up to $650. Private instruction has contributed to the inequities in earning a driver's education as a teen according to a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study.

Michigan Education Association President Chandra Madafferi who is also a veteran teacher from Oakland County stands behind Secretary Benson's announcement and believes driver's education programs belong within the walls of a public school.

The Michigan Department of State oversees 281 driver's education providers currently with only 38 Michigan schools providing driver's education.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

