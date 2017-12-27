Michigan school district chief dies in apparent ladder fall

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the superintendent of a southwestern Michigan school district has died after apparently falling from a ladder while trimming tree limbs.

Michigan State Police say Roger Rathburn was found on the ground by family members Tuesday evening at Sauganash Golf Club in Three Rivers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rathburn was the superintendent of the 700-student Mendon Community School District. Police say Rathburn's cause of death hasn't been determined but he was alone on a ladder that was about 20 feet high.

A school district statement says Rathburn was a champion for kids with enthusiasm and his unparalleled commitment. The district says the staff is devastated by the tragic accident.