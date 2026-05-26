Michigan saferoom rebate program offers homeowners up to 75% back on tornado shelter costs

A new state program aims to help Michigan homeowners protect themselves during severe storms, following tornadoes that tore through the Union City area in early March.

Union City is still recovering from the deadly tornadoes in March.

Michigan launches saferoom rebate program to help residents prepare for future storms.

Applications for this are open until June 15.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division launched the Michigan Saferoom Rebate Program. Officials say it is designed to help eligible homeowners offset the cost of installing a FEMA-compliant tornado saferoom on their property.

Michigan offers saferoom rebate following deadly tornadoes in Union City

"Those who meet requirements may receive a rebate covering up to 75% of eligible costs associated with the installation and construction of a tornado saferoom," Clayton Cummins said.

Fifty applicants will be chosen through a random selection process, with 100 more identified as alternates pending available funding. The maximum reimbursement is more than $7,000. The application deadline is June 15.

Cummins said having a plan in place before severe weather arrives is essential.

"Having a plan when that type of weather is in the forecast is crucial. Sometimes we have an hours notice, sometimes we have only five minutes," Cummins said.

The program comes as Union City resident Daniel Moore continues to process the destruction left behind by the March tornadoes. Moore was out of town the day the storms hit, but his wife and dog were safe after taking cover in the downstairs bathroom. Multiple people died in those storms.

"When I walked the first time going down here, it was just unbelievable the devastation," Moore said.

Moore described the Union City area as usually a very peaceful place to live, but said the tornadoes replaced that peace with something far different.

"I really haven't run into many people, because there's nothing there," Moore said.

Despite the loss, Moore said he and others are pressing forward.

"It's not a good feeling, but you move on. You just gotta move on. You know, tears can come early on and then you just say 'It's time to move,'" Moore said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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