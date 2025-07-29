Michigan road construction jobs at risk as funding cliff approaches

Michigan's road construction industry faces a potential crisis as funding is set to expire, putting thousands of jobs and infrastructure improvements at risk.

Road construction companies warn that 10,000 skilled jobs could be lost in the first three years if funding isn't renewed.

Current funding from the governor's bonding program and federal infrastructure act expires at the end of the year.

Some construction companies are already making layoffs in anticipation of the funding cliff.

Brian Hoffman of Hoffman Bros. Construction says his company has been building roads and supporting families since 1947, but now faces an uncertain future.

"There's currently 235 families that count on us for employment," Hoffman said.

The third-generation road builder fears the looming decrease in funding would impact both infrastructure and livelihoods.

"And when that dries up, it creates tremendous challenges. Not only that our roads are deteriorating but the people that we employ and have good paying union jobs," Hoffman said.

Lance Binoniemi with the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association explained the urgency of the situation.

"The governor's bonding program and the infrastructure and jobs act out of Congress all expire at the end of the year," Binonimei said.

This expiration is what industry insiders are calling the "road funding cliff," and its impact could be devastating for Michigan's workforce.

"These are very skilled jobs that if we don't find funding in the next year or six months, those jobs are going to go elsewhere and it's going to further decline our population in Michigan," Binonimei said.

According to the Governor's office, construction jobs grew faster than any other sector in Michigan, making the potential job losses even more significant.

"We do have companies that are already making layoffs in anticipation of a funding cliff happening," Binonimei said.

The Democratic-led Senate remains stalled in negotiations over the GOP-led House's road funding plan, though Binonimei believes a solution is within reach.

"If all of the leaders get together and the governor gets together, this should be an easy fix," Binonimei said.

Hoffman hopes lawmakers can reach an agreement that allows his company to continue its decades-long tradition of road building.

"It's critical for our industry and for the employment of our people," Hoffman said.

The state's next budget year begins October 1, and we will let you know how negotiations continue between Republicans and Democrats on a deal that could impact roads and the workers who build them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

