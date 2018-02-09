Michigan Republicans looking to change no-fault insurance

Some Republican lawmakers in Michigan are looking to scrap the state's no-fault auto insurance.

A new package of bills would make the state a full-tort or at fault system.

Full-tort means crash damage is covered with a deductible. It also lets anyone injured in a crash sue for pain and suffering.

At fault requires police to assign a percentage of fault to all drivers in a crash.

An auto law attorney says the change will drop insurance rates.

