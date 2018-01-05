Michigan reporting widespread flu activity across the state

Michigan is now among a majority of states reporting widespread flu activity.

New data from the CDC came out Friday for the week leading up to December 30, 2017.

In the report, 46 states, including Michigan, are reporting widespread flu activity, which is up from 36 states the week before.

Already this year is shaping up to be worse than then 2016-2017 flu season.

During this same week last year only twelve states had reported widespread flu activity.

The number of confirmed cases is also up more than 10,000 from last week, now at nearly 33,000 as of last Saturday.

Hospitalizations are the highest among those 65-and-older, followed by 50-to-64-year-olds, and kids under the age of four.

So far, thirteen flu-related pediatric deaths have been reported.

Flu season doesn't typically peak until January or February so there is still time to get a flu shot.

However, despite reports, the vaccine is not as effective as in previous years but the CDC and doctors, are still recommending you get vaccinated.

"Even if you get sick, having had the vaccine, your illness tends to be milder, not quite as severe."

The flu has prompted extra precautions at one Michigan prison after learning of a couple of confirmed cases.

The Kinross Correctional Facility in the U.P. has suspended visiting hours to prevent the spread of the flu from inmates to visitors, and visitors to inmates.

In addition to restricting visitors, the prison is also isolating those who are sick and making sure common areas are continually wiped down.