Michigan prep star drops lawsuit, can't play basketball

CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan State basketball recruit who's been barred from playing a final high school season is dropping his lawsuit against the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Thomas Kithier's best shot to get back on the court failed when a judge refused to reinstate him three weeks ago. With just weeks left in the season, he says he's dropping the case.

Kithier transferred to Clarkston, the defending state champions, from Dakota. He said he wanted to get a better education during his senior year. But the MHSAA said Kithier was motivated by basketball, not academics.

Kithier's lawyers had hoped to use the lawsuit to change MHSAA policy. But in a statement Thursday, Kithier says the lawsuit could go on for years and be a "substantial distraction" for him while he's at Michigan State.