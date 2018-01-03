Michigan part of multi-state E.coli outbreak

Michigan is part of a multi-state outbreak of E.coli and romaine lettuce may be to blame.

The CDC says 17 illnesses have been reported in 13 states since mid-November. The Public Health Agency of Canada is also investigating a similar outbreak--- and tests are being done to see if those are related to the illnesses in the U.S.

Because the source of infection has yet to be identified, the CDC can't say what types of food to avoid. Once we learn more about the outbreak, we'll be sure to update you.