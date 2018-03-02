Michigan officials didn't notify residents of unsafe fish

A television station has found that Michigan officials didn't immediately inform residents about unsafe levels of chemicals in fish.

WOOD-TV reports that the state began testing fish from Freska Lake in September after residents raised concerns.

The lake is near a site where Wolverine World Wide buried per- and polyfluoroalkyl sludge for years. Studies suggest that PFAS affect fetal development, disrupt hormonal functions, damage fertility and immune systems, and boost the risk of cancer.

A November email acquired by the TV station through a records request says there were problematic levels of PFAS in the lake's bluegill and cautions limiting consumption to two meals a month.

Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Angela Minicuci says the agency decided to wait to release the results this spring through their Eat Safe Fish guide.