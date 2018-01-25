Michigan officials clearing trees to make room for deer hunt

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Ann Arbor officials say they're clearing trees to accommodate the annual deer hunt, which aims to reduce the destructive deer population.

The Ann Arbor News reports that up to 250 deer can be killed during the city's deer hunt this month. City officials say the deer's eating habits could potentially hinder forest regeneration and biodiversity.

But in order to protect the city's forests, the city has had to cut down trees to provide hunters with room.

City spokeswoman Lisa Wondrash says the city doesn't keep a record of how many trees are being cut down, which types of trees are being removed or from which areas they're being taken from.

City officials say deer have also damaged private residences and gardens, and caused vehicle crashes.