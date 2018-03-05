Michigan man resentenced after given life term as teen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A judge has resentenced a man who had been given a life term as a teenager to 27 to 40 years in prison in a 1997 shooting death.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that 37-year-old Charles Waters will be eligible for a parole hearing in seven years. He previously wasn't eligible for parole. Waters was 17 when he was sentenced to life in prison in the death of 25-year-old Robby L. Goosen of Mount Pleasant during a robbery at the Interstate 69 rest store in Calhoun County. Also sentenced as an adult to life without parole was 23-year-old Timothy Hollon.

The resentencing was necessary, Circuit Judge Sarah Lincoln said Friday, because the U.S. Supreme Court has said those who commit crimes as juveniles shouldn't be sentenced to life without parole.