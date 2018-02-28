Michigan man gets probation in crash that killed couple

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:55PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 2 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:48AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:47AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:48AM EST expiring February 28 at 9:24PM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:48AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Michigan man gets probation in crash that killed couple
3:23 PM, Feb 28, 2018
NILES, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan man who caused a crash that killed a northern Indiana couple has been sentenced to one year of probation.
A Berrien County judge also ordered 81-year-old Charles Habenicht on Tuesday to pay nearly $31,000 in fines, costs and restitution for funeral expenses in the April 2017 crash that killed David and Christine Cox of Granger, Indiana.
The Buchanan, Michigan, man must also perform 250 hours of community service and is barred him from driving for the next year.
The South Bend Tribune reports that Habenicht pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of a moving violation causing death in the Oronoko Township, Michigan, crash.
Authorities say Habenicht pulled out in front of a motorcycle ridden by the Coxes, who were struck and killed.