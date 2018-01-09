Michigan man gets probation for crash that killed daughters

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan man will serve a year of probation in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed his two adult daughters.

The Herald-Palladium reports that Michael Sutherland was also ordered to pay nearly $2,900 in fines and costs, complete 480 of community service and pay $34,000 in restitution to Pamela Lester.

Sutherland was driving with his wife, their two daughters who lived in Chicago and a man one of the daughters was dating when he disregarded a stop sign in December 2016. Lester's truck wasn't able to stop and collided with the vehicle.

Blood tests showed that Sutherland had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit for operating a vehicle.

Sutherland pleaded no contest in a plea deal last month to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.