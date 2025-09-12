Michigan lieutenant governor receives credible bomb threat to his home

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II received a bomb threat at his home on Thursday.

In a statement, Gilchrist thanked law enforcement for their quick response and for keeping his family and their neighborhood safe.

The lieutenant governor condemned the recent acts of political violence, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"We cannot tolerate political violence. We cannot excuse it. We cannot normalize it. We have to push through this and do the work to do better," Gilchrist said.

