Michigan Lawmakers react to shooting at Trump rally

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) Lawmakers from across Michigan weigh in after former President Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted this message to her X account in the moments following the shooting:"There is no place for political violence in this country, period. This is not how we solve our differences. I am horrified to learn of this news, and we will be following the situation closely. I am grateful for those in law enforcement who stepped in immediately."

The Chairman of the Michigan GOP, Pete Hoekstra, posted the following statement on X: "Pray for President Trump and America."

"Political violence is unacceptable, anytime, anywhere, against anyone. I pray for the swift recovery of the former president and am grateful for all in law enforcement who stepped in to protect everyone at the rally from further violence. May this disturbing incident provide a turning point - away from hateful rhetoric and threats and towards civility for all", said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

"Political violence is never acceptable under any circumstances. I sincerely hope any parties involved in this horrific act are brought to justice and held accountable." Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel posted.

Several Michigan congressional delegation members also posted statements praising the Secret Service's actions and wishing for the former president's safety.

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D):"I am watching the news from the Trump rally and hoping for the safety of the former president. I’m thankful for the swift response from the Secret Service and law enforcement. Political violence has no place in our country and I wholly condemn it, as all Americans should."

Congressman Tim Walberg (R): "Praying for President Trump."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

