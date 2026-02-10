Michigan lawmakers propose 32% tax on smartphones bought for children

MASON, Mich. — A new bill in the Michigan State House would impose a 32% tax on smartphones purchased for children under 18, sparking debate among parents about government involvement in family technology decisions.

House Bill 5496, introduced last week by four House Republicans, would tax wireless devices bought for kids starting January 1. The legislation only applies to smart devices with internet and apps, while basic phones that only make calls would be exempt.

Jon Droscha, a father of two, questions how such a tax would be enforced and whether it's necessary.

"How do you enforce that? 32%, that's a lot. You're talking about a thousand dollar phone, that's a $320 tax," Droscha said.

Droscha gave his daughters their first smartphones when they were 12 years old as a safety measure.

"To stay in touch with them. If after school saying mom, dad, I missed the bus," he said.

He believes most parents make similar decisions for safety reasons, including using tracking apps to monitor their children's locations.

In the bill, all revenue from the proposed tax would go to a new children's mental health and safety fund.

Last month, a bill to ban smartphones in classrooms was approved by both the House and Senate.

"The state had to come in and say we are going to create a uniform standard and all school districts must enact something to stop these kids from using their phones in the classroom," Matt Hall said.

However, Droscha believes the classroom ban was sufficient and questions why additional measures are needed.

"Why isn't that enough?" he said.

He thinks decisions about children's technology use should remain with families rather than the state.

"I believe it's a parent's decision to limit screen time for students, not the state's responsibility," Droscha said.

