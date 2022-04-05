Michigan law enforcement aims to reduce distracted driving crashes with 'Connect to Disconnect' initiative

Law enforcement across Michigan is joining forces to reduce distracted driving crashes.

It's part of a national campaign that begins Thursday called Connect to Disconnect.

Twenty-six law enforcement agencies in Michigan are participating, including a few in West Michigan.

Police will be participating in a four-hour enforcement and awareness initiative on April 7 as part of the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” media campaign, which reminds drivers about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving and runs from April 7-11

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, more than 14,200 crashes in 2020 involved a distracted driver, resulting in 48 deaths.

Rear-ending was the most common type of distracted driving crash, accounting for nearly 45% of all crashes.

Texting while driving is illegal unless you're reporting crashes, crimes, or other emergencies.

The fine for a first offense is $100. It doubles to $200 for subsequent offenses.

