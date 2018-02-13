Michigan is hot spot for a cold sport: ice climbing

8:54 AM, Feb 13, 2018

16 Jan 1999: Laurence Gouault #405 in the Womens Difficulty Ice Climbing during the ESPN X- Games at Crested Butte Mountain in Crested Butte, Colorado.

Mike Powell
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) - The icy shore of Lake Superior is attracting the best in the field this week: ice climbers.

Michigan Ice Fest begins Wednesday in Munising in the Upper Peninsula and runs through the weekend. There will be classes, demonstrations, films and more, all related to climbing ice.

The climbing will take place at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Festival organizer Bill Thompson tells The Mining Journal that people won't be turned away, although most weekend classes are full.

Ice climbing involves ropes, a helmet, an ice axe and a little courage. There were nearly 900 people last year. Thompson is predicting another large turnout with visitors coming from New Zealand, England and Canada.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top