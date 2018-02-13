Michigan is hot spot for a cold sport: ice climbing

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) - The icy shore of Lake Superior is attracting the best in the field this week: ice climbers.

Michigan Ice Fest begins Wednesday in Munising in the Upper Peninsula and runs through the weekend. There will be classes, demonstrations, films and more, all related to climbing ice.

The climbing will take place at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Festival organizer Bill Thompson tells The Mining Journal that people won't be turned away, although most weekend classes are full.

Ice climbing involves ropes, a helmet, an ice axe and a little courage. There were nearly 900 people last year. Thompson is predicting another large turnout with visitors coming from New Zealand, England and Canada.