Michigan International Speedway marks 50th year in 2018

9:12 AM, Mar 5, 2018

BROOKLYN, MI - AUGUST 13: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, leads the field past the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 13, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Sean Gardner
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Michigan International Speedway is marking its 50th anniversary this year with events and activities throughout the racing season.

track website will feature videos and photos that celebrate the history of the 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) speedway that's located near the southern Michigan community of Brooklyn. A special car and memorabilia display will be on view at the New Holland Fan Plaza.

The track will highlight great drivers and moments on its social media channels and website. And fan photos are being complied for use on a pace car.

NASCAR has two races scheduled this year at Michigan International Speedway. The inaugural race at the speedway took place Oct. 13, 1968.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top