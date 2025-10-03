Michigan House passes part of state budget, advances to the Senate

LANSING, Mich. — Late Thursday, the Michigan House of Representatives passed an agreed version of the state budget.

State Rep. Ann Bollin, chairwoman of the House budget committee, says the budget will come out to around 80 billion dollars but could go down based on federal government policy. This budget would be about 3 billion dollars less than last year.

The House of Representatives passed the general budget, which funds the state departments.

It includes a road funding plan and money for public safety and violence prevention.

Schools will also know how much they are getting, removing the uncertainty they say they've been facing since July.

It includes free breakfast and lunch for Michigan students, school safety and mental health grants.

As for higher education, we are still awaiting the details of where MSU stands with funding.

The general fund budget now goes to the Senate for a vote. The House and Senate still needs to vote on the school aid fund.

Stick with us for more information.

READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Michigan lawmaker warns of consequences if 24% marijuana tax vote fails

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.